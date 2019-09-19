Fear

How an Astronaut Manages Fear and Risk

Mike Massimino, former NASA astronaut and Senior Advisor at the Intrepid Museum, shares the knowledge he's gained through his experiences in space.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mike Massimino, former NASA astronaut and Senior Advisor at the Intrepid Museum, talks about how he had given up on his dream of being an astronaut before being inspired by the movie The Right Stuff to keep chasing his dreams. Massimino discusses topics such as his work on the Hubble Space telescope and how his time in space has influenced his views on time and spirituality.

Massimino and The Playbook host David Meltzer share insights on topics such as how to handle risks and associated fears, whether there is extraterrestrial life in the Universe and why it is harder to be an astronaut than a Hall of Fame athlete.

