How the 90/10 Rule Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

When you have an organized strategy and plan of attack, the world can truly be your oyster.

September 23, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network Brian Tracy encourages the practice of dreaming big. He points out if other people have achieved your dream, then you can, too.

Tracy encourages asking yourself the question, What it is I have been put on Earth to do? The answer will help you do what you really want to do with your life. An ability to set goals and create plans to accomplish these goals is what Tracy calls, the "master plan" of success.

A strategy recommended by Tracy to organize your process is the 10/90 rule. This principle states that the first 10 percent of your planning toward a goal will contribute 90 percent of the value to achieving it.

Click the video to hear more on achieving your dreams from Brian Tracy.

