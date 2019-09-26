The Traits of a Great Leader

A good leader many have one of these characteristics, but a great leader will have them all.

September 26, 2019 1 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips talks about three traits of successful leaders.

The first leadership quality is vision. Leaders know where they want to take themselves, and they know where they want to take their people. Most good leaders are also self-starters. How can you expect others to take initiative if you don't? Finally, if you are a good leader, you most likely you have the magnetic appeal of enthusiasm.

