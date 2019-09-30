Fear

Everything You Want Is on the Other Side of Fear

This founder and CEO says she didn't know how successful her business would be, but she knew she would regret not trying.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and Brittany Whitney speak with Cat Chen, the founder of Skylar. According to the company website, Skylar offers "natural perfumes that are hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and vegan with at-home sampling."

Chen and Whitney discuss how Chen first got the idea to start Skylar and how her background in business helped her push through the fear that comes with starting a business for the first time. After, the pair break down one of the challenges Chen and Skylar are facing today, because as the founder admits, being an entrepreneur means solving new problems on a daily basis.

Click the video to hear more.

