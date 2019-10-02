What Does It Take to Be a Real (and Successful) Travel Influencer?

The glamorous lifestyle of a globetrotting influencer is more than stylized photos of beautiful landscapes.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams speaks with Jeremy Austin and Angie Villa. The video focuses on how to become a travel influencer (and make money). Adams follows the couple on a typical day in their work lives, from setting up the video shoots, to collecting the actual data and evidence of social media growth from their content.

It's obvious that many would love to travel to beautiful locations on a regular basis, but being a travel influencer also includes balancing work, leisure time, family and more.

