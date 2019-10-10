Leadership Qualities

3 Traits of Effective and Inspiring Leadership

A strong leader will do her best to keep her employees around and keep up the relationship in the future.
Guest Writer
Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses how you can evaluate if you and others are good leaders. Phillips points to three metrics of good leadership.

  1. Retention. Can you keep your talent in house and happy?
  2. Results. What specifically are your producing, and what specific units?
  3. Relationships. Good leaders will boost their employees and help them achieve their goals. They'll even maintain their support and relationship after their employees move on. 

Click the video to hear more.

