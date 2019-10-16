Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 5 Episode 1: New Season, New Rules

Season 5 introduces the Wild Card and a group of new entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch invites ambitious entrepreneurs to step into the Entrepreneur Elevator, then gives them just 60 seconds to pique the interest of a group of judges. It’s a high-pressure, fast-paced environment in which startup founders need to race against the clock while maintaining their composure to make a clear, deliberate pitch that covers at least three essential components:

  1. Defining the company
  2. Making the request
  3. Specifying what the investment money will be used for

The investors watch the pitch via a video livestream while the elevator ascends to the boardroom floor. Once the 60 seconds are up, the judges vote on whether to open the doors or send the founder back down and pass on investing.

Related: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 12: 'I'm a Failed Entrepreneur'

The fifth season of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch offers a dynamic change in the show's format. Before, our four judges once needed unanimous agreement to make an offer to the pitching entrepreneurs ⁠— including three out of four "yes" votes just to open the elevator doors. Now, it only takes one. 

That's one investor to open the doors and one judge to make an offer. The panel of four can choose whether they want to collaborate or compete against one another, and the first pitch of Season 5 gives them a chance to do just that. 

When the four judges are split after the 60-second pitch, investors Peter Goldberg and Kim Green-Kerr don't bother trying to convince the other two, Kim Perell and David Meltzer, to join in.

Instead, they open up the floor to a beauty business projecting "conservatively" to make $2.5 million in 2020, despite making only $100,000 over the past calendar year. Those numbers force one of the judges who initially voted to open the elevator doors to drop out. However, not only does the remaining judge decide to make an offer, but the other two decide to jump in on the fun, using a new tool introduced this season called the Wild Card. This allows each investor, once per episode, to make an offer — despite voting "no" on opening the doors.

The new investors' involvement begs the question: Will they work together to make an offer or battle it out against one another?

Play the video to find out what happens and watch the rest of the pitches.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, in partnership with Sports 1 Marketing, streams Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on FacebookYouTube and IGTV.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur