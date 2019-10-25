Communication Strategies

How One Founder Inspires Gen Z Members to Have Conversations That Matter

Jessica Abo sits down with the CEO and founder of The Conversationalist to discuss her mission and vision for today's 16- to 26-year-olds.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Sophie Beren was growing up, she often felt like she didn't have a voice in her community. When she got to the University of Pennsylvania, she turned her pain point into purpose. She founded TableTalk to enable students from all different backgrounds to come together and hear a variety of view points, instead of reverting back to their social media echo chambers of like-minded individuals. TableTalk spread around the country and inspired students on different campuses.

Today, Beren is on a mission to create and curate content around topics such as mental health, addiction, diversity and inclusion, body positivity, social media and more. Through The Conversationalist, her digital content platform designed to empower young people, Beren hopes her company's original articles, video series and podcast episodes will relate to, and inspire, today's 16- to 26-year-olds. "We are not shying away from the difficult or the uncomfortable because we believe that the better informed we are on these subjects, the more conversations we can have about them. We know that from conversations, real change can happen," Beren says.

Beren sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss her personal and professional journey and shared her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. While she continues to expand her community, she encourages members of Gen Z looking to have conversations that matter to join her Ambassador Program, pitch a story, sign up for The Conversationalist's weekly newsletter, join its Facebook group or follow the platform on social media. For more information visit, www.theconversationalist.com.

Latest on Entrepreneur