Why Mike Rowe Says It Can Be Scary to Follow Your Passion

Are you hesitant to make yourself heard on the internet (or even real life) for fear of being shut down by some know-it-all blowhard who can't resist telling you how wrong you are?

October 29, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you unsure how you should feel when you spot a straight-talking, blue collar guy in a flannel sipping a cappuccino? Are you alarmed by the skyrocketing costs of the higher education you’ve been sold into believing your kids will need in order to make something of themselves? Does the bromide of “follow your passion” give you more of an ulcer than a pillow of comfort?

On this episode we talk to Mike Rowe, the host and narrator known for his work on Dirty Jobs, Somebody’s Gotta Do It, The Way I Heard It Podcast, and Returning the Favor, and the author of The Way I Heard It. We discuss everything from the vertigo-inducing debt of higher education to multi-millionaire plumbers to the purity of first takes to the idea-stifling side effects of correction culture.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

Related: How T.I. Tries to Set a Good Example While Staying on Top of the Rap Game