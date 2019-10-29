Fear

Why Mike Rowe Says It Can Be Scary to Follow Your Passion

Are you hesitant to make yourself heard on the internet (or even real life) for fear of being shut down by some know-it-all blowhard who can't resist telling you how wrong you are?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Creator, The Jordan Harbinger Show
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you unsure how you should feel when you spot a straight-talking, blue collar guy in a flannel sipping a cappuccino? Are you alarmed by the skyrocketing costs of the higher education you’ve been sold into believing your kids will need in order to make something of themselves? Does the bromide of “follow your passion” give you more of an ulcer than a pillow of comfort?

On this episode we talk to Mike Rowe, the host and narrator known for his work on Dirty JobsSomebody’s Gotta Do ItThe Way I Heard It Podcast, and Returning the Favor, and the author of The Way I Heard It. We discuss everything from the vertigo-inducing debt of higher education to multi-millionaire plumbers to the purity of first takes to the idea-stifling side effects of correction culture.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

Related: How T.I. Tries to Set a Good Example While Staying on Top of the Rap Game

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur