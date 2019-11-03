Balancing Friendship and Entrepreneurship

The co-founders of Made In Cookware talk about how their friendship evolved into a multi-million-dollar kitchenware business.

November 3, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Made In Cookware co-founders Chip Malt (company CEO) and Jake Kalick (president) share the story of how two childhood friends started a digitally-native brand and have grown it to make an impact on the kitchenware market. The pair talk about how they’ve benefitted from their education, as well as how Kalick has leveraged his family’s experience in the industry.

Malt, Kalick, and The Playbook host David Meltzer go over a variety of topics such as their strategy for each round of investment they’ve had, how to de-risk the hiring process and deciding on the appropriate ownership structure for your business.

