Work Ethic

How You Do Anything Is How You Do Everything

James Krause, UFC welterweight fighter and entrepreneur, goes in-depth about how he's honed a mindset that has led him to success inside and outside of the octagon.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

UFC welterweight fighter and entrepreneur James Krause shares his approach to combating fear and talks about the mindset that has taken him from the trailer park to the world’s biggest MMA organization. Krause discusses why he views himself as a thinker and not just a fighter, as well as why he views consequences as a positive.

Krause and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, share their thoughts on some of the similarities between martial arts and entrepreneurship — including the necessity of surrounding yourself with the right team — and how to attain consistent growth. The pair also chat about how they handle their fears and what it means to have grit.

