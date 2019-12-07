When to Listen to Outside Opinions and When to Tune Out the Noise

This founder and CEO chats about leading with emotional intelligence and leading with your heart.

December 7, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Malcolm McCassy, founder of Ethika Underwear and acting CEO of Initial Friends, talks about how his career has evolved since landing his first job at the No Fear warehouse, as well as how his EQ has benefitted him throughout his journey.

Malcolm and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics, including when to listen and when to tune out the noise, why you need to prioritize yourself and the right times to trust your gut. The pair also share their thoughts on pushing past a difficult upbringing and how tough experiences prepare you for a winning future.

Related: There's No Use in Trying to Cut Corners When Reaching Success