Listening

When to Listen to Outside Opinions and When to Tune Out the Noise

This founder and CEO chats about leading with emotional intelligence and leading with your heart.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Malcolm McCassy, founder of Ethika Underwear and acting CEO of Initial Friends, talks about how his career has evolved since landing his first job at the No Fear warehouse, as well as how his EQ has benefitted him throughout his journey.

Malcolm and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics, including when to listen and when to tune out the noise, why you need to prioritize yourself and the right times to trust your gut. The pair also share their thoughts on pushing past a difficult upbringing and how tough experiences prepare you for a winning future.

Related: There's No Use in Trying to Cut Corners When Reaching Success

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur