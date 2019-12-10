Content Strategy

Deloitte Digital CCO on Using Jazz as an Inspiration for Content

Can your content adapt at the speed of modern culture?
Guest Writer
Co-founder of Storyhunter, Award-Winning Journalist and Filmmaker
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the fifth episode of Season 3 of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir went to Deloitte Digital’s office during Advertising Week in New York to meet with Chief Creative Officer Alan Schulman.

Deloitte Digital is a creative digital consultancy that has worked with brands like Apple, Facebook and Adobe to help them optimize their digital presence. Ragir and Schulman discussed how Schulman's passion for Jazz enriches his 30-year career in advertising, how brands need to create content more like news agencies and how data needs to be interpreted correctly to optimize your digital strategy.

You can also listen to the interview on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

