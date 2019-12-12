This Mindset Can Help You Get the Most Out of Your Customer Service Strategy

Think beyond just your product or service's benefits.

December 12, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses what it means to offer good customer service.

Sometimes, the customer service surrounding a product can trump the actual product's benefits and advantages. A customer will pay a higher price if they expect a superior experience. A customer may also pay more for a special occassion. It might sound simple, but customer service is the sum of the experiences a customer goes through while interacting with your product or service.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How to Increase Your Influence as a Leader

Watch more videos on Lead the Team's YouTube Channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.