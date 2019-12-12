Customer Service

This Mindset Can Help You Get the Most Out of Your Customer Service Strategy

Think beyond just your product or service's benefits.
Guest Writer
Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses what it means to offer good customer service.

Sometimes, the customer service surrounding a product can trump the actual product's benefits and advantages. A customer will pay a higher price if they expect a superior experience. A customer may also pay more for a special occassion. It might sound simple, but customer service is the sum of the experiences a customer goes through while interacting with your product or service. 

