How Consistency Helped This Entrepreneur Build His Business

Deliver better results than you promise.

December 16, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Surpassing customer expectations is a powerful strategy to build loyalty and secure future sales. It helped Adrian Morrison scale his ecommerce business.

At ClickFunnels’ annual Funnel Hacking Live conference, Emily Richett chats with Morrison, who teaches other entrepreneurs how to run successful ecommerce businesses.

Here’s his top advice for business-to-business (B2B) entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses:

Provide consistent value

Morrison says that the key to his success has been consistently providing value to his customers. He doesn’t just host sales webinars every once in a while; every Tuesday at 9 PM, including holidays, he hosts a free, live webinar training for his customers.

Offering free, consistent value “builds my audience. It cultivates them and nurtures them,” Morrison says. “So when I do release other products, they know that they're high quality. They know that I'm always going to be behind them and pushing them and helping them succeed. And for me, that's been a huge game-changer … my audience just keeps growing.”

“When you sell somebody something … under-promise, over-deliver, continue their education and they'll continue to come back and invest in your stuff,” he says.

Discover your audience’s needs

Instead of building out slides and rehearsing a presentation, Morrison goes into each week’s video training with an idea of what he’ll talk about, and sometimes he simply asks his audience what they want to learn.

Because he asks his students what they need help with, Morrison ends up delving into more than just ecommerce. He also discusses topics like digital marketing, affiliate marketing and advertising on Facebook.

People get tired of slides quickly, Morrison says, so it’s better to offer a more direct, over-the-shoulder view to help the audience better understand how to build a business.

“I find something they're struggling with. I become successful with it first because I think that's very important when you're teaching people, you must do it. And then I'll show them exactly how I did it.”

Morrison wants to help his customers navigate challenges, and he knows that experiencing those challenges will give him the first-hand knowledge he needs to teach well.