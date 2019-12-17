Motivation

Why Jack Canfield's 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Series Was Originally Rejected

It's not enough to have a dream - you need the motivation to stick it out and achieve it.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses how he needed persistence both to write his Chicken Soup for Soul books and after, when he diligently sought a publisher for his work. Canfield mentions that if he didn't choose to keep going after his initial rejections, he would not be talking about his book and sharing his lessons today. Without perseverence, the Entrepreneur partner would have just been another author who never saw his dreams come to fruition. 

Canfield explains that persisting through difficulty is one of life's most valuable skills. No matter how hard something may seem, the longer you persist, the more likely it is you will succeed. 

Click the video to hear more from Jack Canfield on persistence. 

Latest on Entrepreneur