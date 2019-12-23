The Positive Effects of Smiling

Did you know it takes 12 muscles to smile and 113 muscles to frown?

Smiling not only makes other people feel better about themselves but also raises your self-esteem, increases your level of positive attitude and releases endorphins in your brain to make you happy.

Humans all have a core emotional need for self-esteem and personal value. One way to achieve both entities is to gain acceptance, and one simple gesture can help pave the wave for more acceptance is a smile. It can establish positive relationships with others. Humans have need to be liked and accepted just the way they are. Tracy points out that many people on the fringes of society are not getting the acceptance they desire. So, in order to spark positive relationships, try to exercise acceptance.

