The Importance of Being Grounded in Entrepreneurship

Matt Barkley, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, talks about having a perspective that keeps you even-keeled through highs and lows.

December 22, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Matt Barkley, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, provides insights on what it was like under the spotlight as the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans, some of ways that his coaches have helped him to grow and why he doesn’t define himself simply by on-field results.

Barkley and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the importance of having faith in yourself, as well as how having faith in something greater than yourself can keep you grounded as you pursue your goals. The pair chat about why many of the skills developed as an athlete transition favorably to careers in business and the best lesson that Barkley ever learned from one of his teammates.

