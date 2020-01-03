Secured a Promotion? Here's How to Make an Impact at a New Job.

Building a successful team is all about tactics.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips breaks down how to provide value as a new manager. To do a great job in a new position, follow the tips below.

Connect with other people. Aim to relate to others on a one-on-one basis. Try your best not to get caught up in the need to finish tasks for the sake of crossing off a to-do list. Instead, look to enrich and support your people. People are your ultimate solution, since if they grow, your whole team and company will grow. Create a training schedule. Find a way to get everyone at your company on the same page. Make yourself available as much as possible. As a leader, if you are consistently available to your people, they will grow and work to expand your company. Eventually, by building up your people, you will see success for your business.

