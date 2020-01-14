How This Novice Photographer Took a Broken iPhone and Created a Business

This graphic designer used her tech savvy to create a wildly popular Instagram platform.

January 14, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Enterpreneur Network partner C1 Revolution speaks with social influencer, Elise Swopes. Swopes realized the potential behind hand-held technology (even one with a shattered screen) after picking up her first iPhone 4. She leveraged her skills with her smartphone to become recognized as a photographer and graphic designer.

In terms of advice for her younger self, Swopes would recommend focusing on self-care and exercising patience. When she was 18, she felt extremely overeager but realized she could have benefited from taking it slow and opening herself up to learning. The influencer discusses how her affinity for saying "yes" may have seemed off-brand in the beginning of her career, but eventually led to many formative experiences through which she learned many important lessons.

