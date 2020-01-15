How Past Mistakes Can Lead to Incredible Future Achievements

No matter the number of mistakes you make, don't let them change your fate.

January 15, 2020

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose speaks about his personal experience of dropping out of college and facing the future afterwards. After dropping out, Rose began a 5-day a week job doing data entry, with an hourly pay of $10 per hour. Rose points out that the story could have hit a dead end right there, but instead, he was able to turn his fate around by taking charge.

Unlike those who stagnate in their earnings, wealthy people don't play it safe; they take risks. Rose points to the mistakes he has made and emphasizes that without these failures, he would not be where he is today. Rose stresses not letting your financial failure define your financial future.

Learn how Rose went from college dropout to starting and running his own successful business by clicking on the video.

