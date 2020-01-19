Crafting a Powerful Pitch With the 3-Minute Rule

Producer, director, and author Brant Pinvidic provides insights on mistakes people make when pitching their ideas to others.

Brant Pinvidic, producer, director, and author of The Three Minute Rule, shares his thoughts on the best approach to deliver a clear and concise pitch that leads your audience to your desired conclusion.

Pinvidic and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the art of storytelling and how asking the right questions will lead to the proper solutions. The pair chat about topics such as why a good idea does not always mean there is a good opportunity, the difference between social media popularity and actual influence, and how assumed impending proficiency can cause you to fall short of your goals.

