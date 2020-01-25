Mistakes

How Mistakes Helped This Business Leader Build a Successful Company

The president of Row House shares how making mistakes allowed him to grow and evolve.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Row House President Ramon Castillon talks about how understanding behavioral economics helps him better connect with current and prospective clients.

Castillon and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss some of the struggles Castillon faced as a first-generation college student and how a college economics class helped lead him to entrepreneurship. The pair speak about the importance of mutual respect in business negotiations, and they provide their most successful strategies for any negotiation. Ramon shares what he believes is the secret to capturing the attention of potential consumers and talks about how his business has disrupted the crowded fitness industry by focusing on building and sustaining a team culture.

