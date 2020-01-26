Let Your Doubters Drive You to Success

This athletic training specialist discusses how he found a passion for helping others achieve their goals.

January 26, 2020

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AJ Rompza, former collegiate basketball player and author of Against All Odds, talks about his struggles in finding his purpose after his basketball career was over and how he was able to apply his on-court strengths to his ventures off the court.

Rompza and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss what’s required to stay motivated and succeed despite those who cast doubt upon you. They each speak to the role sports play in regard to personal development. Then, they share their strategies for reinforcing a steady routine in their lives. Rompza opens up about what he wants his legacy to be and why he’s so dedicated to motivating the next generation of players.

