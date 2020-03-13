7 Signs Your Gut Is Affecting Your Mental Health

Here's why some scientists refer to the gut as a second brain.

March 13, 2020 1 min read

When it comes to mental health, we’re told we just need to think positively and find a happy thought. That advice is simplistic at best and fails to consider bio-individuality and how we each respond to certain stimuli, whether that be food, psychological stress and yes, the trillions of microorganisms that make up our gut microbiome.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel looks at the seven signs your gut is affecting your mental health.

