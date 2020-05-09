Starting a Business

What It Takes to Build a Business, Starting With the 'Eureka!' Moment

The co-founder and CEO of LeagueSide talks about how his company is helping to strengthen youth sports communities in a creative way.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Evan Brandoff, the co-founder and CEO of LeagueSide, shares his thoughts on the early stages of building a business and the precise steps he took to scale LeagueSide nationwide. From his "ah-ha!" moment to his experiences with accelerator programs, Brandoff breaks down how he and his co-founder cultivated their idea and the most valuable lessons he has learned along the way.

Brandoff and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including what really differentiates an innovator and entrepreneur, the high risk tolerance it takes to rapidly scale a business and why ignorance or naivety can occasionally benefit entrepreneurs.

Related: How Long Does It Take to Form a New Habit?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.