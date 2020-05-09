What It Takes to Build a Business, Starting With the 'Eureka!' Moment

May 9, 2020 1 min read

Evan Brandoff, the co-founder and CEO of LeagueSide, shares his thoughts on the early stages of building a business and the precise steps he took to scale LeagueSide nationwide. From his "ah-ha!" moment to his experiences with accelerator programs, Brandoff breaks down how he and his co-founder cultivated their idea and the most valuable lessons he has learned along the way.

Brandoff and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including what really differentiates an innovator and entrepreneur, the high risk tolerance it takes to rapidly scale a business and why ignorance or naivety can occasionally benefit entrepreneurs.

