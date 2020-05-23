The Importance of Taking a Vulnerable and Honest Approach as a Leader
The CEO of Morning Brew talks about some of the challenges and opportunities in today's media market.
Alex Lieberman, the co-founder and CEO of Morning Brew, shares the strategies he’s using in order to navigate his company through this uncertain time and provides advice on how other companies can innovate despite any constraints they are facing.
Lieberman and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics, including why taking money from venture capitalists isn’t always the best option and the vital role that quality content plays in the growth of your company or brand.
