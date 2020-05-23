The Importance of Taking a Vulnerable and Honest Approach as a Leader

May 23, 2020 1 min read

Alex Lieberman, the co-founder and CEO of Morning Brew, shares the strategies he’s using in order to navigate his company through this uncertain time and provides advice on how other companies can innovate despite any constraints they are facing.

Lieberman and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics, including why taking money from venture capitalists isn’t always the best option and the vital role that quality content plays in the growth of your company or brand.

