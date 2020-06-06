Strategies for Using Relevant Content to Scale Your Brand
Plus, this branding expert explains how entrepreneurs can use content creation to foster growth.
Henry Kaminski Jr. and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including how a paywall impacts your viewership, the importance of assembling a supportive team around you and how ego can get in your way when building a personal brand. The pair also discuss what makes a story “binge-able” or relevant to your audience.
