Strategies for Using Relevant Content to Scale Your Brand

June 6, 2020 1 min read

Henry Kaminski Jr. and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including how a paywall impacts your viewership, the importance of assembling a supportive team around you and how ego can get in your way when building a personal brand. The pair also discuss what makes a story “binge-able” or relevant to your audience.

