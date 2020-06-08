How Your Company Can Grab Customers' Attention Amidst the Noise

June 8, 2020 1 min read

Meghan Asha, the founder of FounderMade, was a guest at the most recent Startup Story Live, an extension of the hit podcast The Startup Story that gives everyone in attendance direct access to founders. The two-day livestream event, which streamed to 77 different countries, allowed founders to share the tactics and strategies they have employed to stabilize their current businesses.

Asha explained practical guidance for all in attendance on how to elevate their message above the noise created by the news of the day. Asha shares how buyers are still looking for the next great product, and that brands should not be hesitant in approaching big-box retailers. The key is how you approach the retailer. If your strategy is to simply blast a cold-call to every retailer, then don't be surprised if you receive zero response. Today’s climate calls for a well-crafted, considerate and intentional outreach strategy.

