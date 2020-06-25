How This Entrepreneur Taught Himself to Code by the Light of a Kerosene Lamp

June 25, 2020 1 min read

Brilliant Co-founder and CEO Aaron Emigh shares some of the insights he’s gained from his off-the-grid upbringing, which taught him the importance of resourcefulness and the notion that if you work hard, everything is possible.

Emigh and The Playbook David Meltzer discuss their perspectives on where the evolution of is headed in the future, as well as the difficulties that come with trying to predict where technology will go.

