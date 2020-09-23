Finance

Reacting to Investment Advice TikTok Fails

A financial expert honestly reviews TikToks promising easy money.
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Financial advisor Jeff Rose watches and reviews several TikTok videos promising high returns on investments. Rose reacts with disbelief to the TikToks and advises extreme caution when considering unsubstantiated financial advice. In particular, stock picks and strategies like options trading promising “guaranteed” windfalls are hit-or-miss and more complicated than the video makers would have you believe. 

