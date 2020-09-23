Reacting to Investment Advice TikTok Fails

September 23, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Financial advisor Jeff Rose watches and reviews several TikTok videos promising high returns on investments. Rose reacts with disbelief to the TikToks and advises extreme caution when considering unsubstantiated financial advice. In particular, stock picks and strategies like options trading promising “guaranteed” windfalls are hit-or-miss and more complicated than the video makers would have you believe.

Related: How the Barbell Investment Strategy Works