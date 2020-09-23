'The Startup Story Presents' Episode 2: 'The Designer'

September 23, 2020 1 min read

In this episode of “The Startup Story Presents,” the spotlight is on Jeff Rogers, a Dallas-based graphic designer. Rogers talks about his career path, including his early education and designing Broadway theater advertising under Gail Anderson in New York, and his current work.

“The Startup Story Presents” is an extension of “The Startup Story” podcast. Every episode presents real founder stories that speak to the resilience and belief necessary to build a successful business. New episodes of “The Startup Story Presents” will accompany remarkable podcast episodes.

Listen to the complete episode of “The Startup Story” featuring Jeff Rogers.

“The Startup Story Presents” is made in collaboration with Think Branded Media.

