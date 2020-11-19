'Undercover Billionaire' Is Back. Would You Make This $1 Million Bet?

November 19, 2020 3 min read

During the first season of Discovery's reality show Undercover Billionaire, self-made businessman Glenn Stearns was stripped of his name, money and contacts and dropped into a city he’s never been to see if he could build a million-dollar company in 90 days with only $100 in his pocket. If you think that sounds painful, it's because it was. There were tears, nights spent sleeping in cars — it was no joke.

Well, Discovery is back with an all-new season of punishment (premiering January 6 at 8 PM ET/PT), but this time they've upped the ante: three new entrepreneurs are taking on the million-dollar bet. It's a race against time, their own egos, and each other.

The brave players are Elaine Culotti, a real estate developer, interior designer, builder and founder of House of Rock, Monique Idlett-Mosley, the founder and CEO of technology fund Reign Ventures, and Grant Cardone, a motivational speaker, real estate investor, author and Entrepreneur contributor. Here's what the three told Entrepreneur.com about taking on this insane challenge and what they hope viewers will get out of watching it:

Monique Idlett-Mosley: “Humanity needs inspiration and hope, especially during these unique times. I am encouraged knowing if just one person learns to follow their dreams by never giving up, then that is a positive change! I want everyone to know it is possible to build a company that leads with positive social impact while being profitable."

Elaine Culotti: “Focus on your goal, be flexible but resolute because the greatest room in the world is the room for improvement. My other advice is burn both ends of the candle, work hard, don’t complain and laugh as much as possible. You will sleep so well, then the next day repeat.”

Grant Cardone: “Being dropped in a city where I knew no one, with no money, no place to live, nothing to eat...literally starting over from nothing, was the most difficult thing I have ever done. The reason I took this challenge on was to prove to the world and myself that I could start all over again, from nothing, with nothing, knowing no one in a place I’ve never been. I’ve been giving advice to millions of people for 20 years on how to be successful and in Undercover Billionaire I don’t tell you what to do, I show you."