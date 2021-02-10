3 Key Principles for Leveraging Cold Email Outreach for Capital Fundraising

February 10, 2021 1 min read

In this video, James McKinney sits down with Thomas Fairey, the founder of Stakester, to break down three important lessons you can learn to improve your cold email outreach. It's fairly (no pun intended) simple:

Make it interesting. Make it credible. Offer a clear call to action.

You can listen to the complete interview here.

