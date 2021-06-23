Empathy

Can Media Platforms Excel by Promoting Empathy Rather Than Fear or Division?

This founder hopes his media company can create a movement of empathy and connection.
Next Article

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jason Y. Lee founded Jubilee in 2010 with a single video of himself busking at a New York subway stop to raise money for charity. Now, more than a decade later, the media company creates weekly videos for more than its global audience of six million people. In this interview, Lee tells James McKinney about his origins, how he convinced his brother and friend to commit to Jubilee and how he hopes the media company can promote a more empathetic world. 

Click here to listen to the full interview between Lee and McKinney.

Related: Is No-Code the Future of Technology?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur