Can Media Platforms Excel by Promoting Empathy Rather Than Fear or Division?

June 23, 2021 1 min read

Jason Y. Lee founded Jubilee in 2010 with a single of himself busking at a New York subway stop to raise money for charity. Now, more than a decade later, the media company creates weekly videos for more than its global audience of six million people. In this interview, Lee tells James McKinney about his origins, how he convinced his brother and friend to commit to Jubilee and how he hopes the media company can promote a more empathetic world.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Lee and McKinney.

