En Route To The Expo: Aamer Sheikh, President and General Manager, PepsiCo MENA and Pakistan

En Route To The Expo, a new video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE is getting itself ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Aamer Sheikh, President and General Manager at PepsiCo MENA and Pakistan, who noted that his enterprise's role as the Official Beverage and Snack Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai will see it use the power of its brand to bring PepsiCo’s unique sense of fun to the Expo, and present a variety of brand activations for visitors to experience and enjoy.

PepsiCo recently revealed that it will be having one pavilion each in the three Expo 2020 Dubai Thematic Districts, with them offering refreshing perspectives on the expo's subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, through an exciting and engaging schedule of experiences, innovations, and discussions. PepsiCo will also be participating in the expo's Theme Weeks happening through the six months of the event.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is the ideal platform for people to collaborate to solve complex world issues, such as climate change, and to explore ways to achieve equal access to education, healthcare, digitalization, and sustainable food systems," Sheikh said. "Equally as important, people will come together at the Expo to have fun. PepsiCo and Expo share the vision of bringing enjoyment, as well as sustainability to the event."

Check out the video to learn more about what Sheikh had to say, and for more installments of the En Route To The Expo series, click here.

