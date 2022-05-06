3 Science-Backed Ways to Break Bad Habits

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bad habits destroy your ability to be powerfully productive. In this video, I take you on a cinematic journey behind the three neurological patterns needed to form a habit, as well as my three unusual ways to break them so you can become unstoppable.

Why are you unfocused and unproductive? Take Ben's Free Quiz right here (only available for a limited time). And be sure to grab a copy of his award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.