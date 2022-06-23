Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

'Like the Kickstarter of Crypto': This Company Launched a Crowdfunding Platform for Blockchain Projects

Lucas Mateu, the co-founder and CEO of Vent Finance, sits down with Entrepreneur.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lucas Mateu is the co-founder and CEO of Vent Finance, a community crowdfunding platform for blockchain projects. He sat down with Jessica Abo to explain how Vent works and why people call his company the Kickstarter of crypto.

Jessica Abo: Lucas, tell us about your company.


Lucas Mateu:

Vent Finance is a multi-chain launchpad and accelerator. It's a platform run on the Web3 space that takes projects and brings them to interested investors. It allows us to take the complexity of building tokens and taking them to market and dilute them into a very, very simple to understand concept and platform to acquire and purchase these tokens. We work with all types of projects from games, to platforms, crypto tokens, and anything that you can think out there. And we make sure that they have the right metrics, the right technology, to be able to come to the market.

Your company sounds like it's the Kickstarter of crypto. Is that how you think about it?

Mateu:

That is the core of what we do. The difference is the involvement that we have with the companies. Kickstarter is more of a gateway in the sense that they have a panel, they have a gateway to pay. And they process the credit card and then basically send you the funds whenever we reach that threshold. That's not what we do. Our platform has a layer of trust. And that level of trust actually comes from the upvotes from the community, from the governance. And what that means is projects have to be referred to us, usually through partners or through the community members. And then we really have to evaluate whether or not they have what it takes to come to the accelerator.

There are two types of projects we work with. Either projects that we incubate ourselves and we call them Vent originals or projects that actually already have a really high-level quality. What we're doing is just connecting them to the resources that they need. But there's definitely a high level of value-add as a company or as a project, where a Kickstarter is much more about scale. We've launched around 13 projects to give you an idea in the last 10 months, whereas a Kickstarter may have launched hundreds of projects in the same time frame.

Why do you think there's always this separation between blockchain and the rest of tech?

Mateu:
When you think about big tech, these are very central companies that have, I'd say very hierarchical boards and directives. And that's exactly what a lot of people in crypto don't like, and we want to build something that doesn't depend on anyone like these people. So when we look at our product, as a technology, we definitely want to bring the simplicity of any Web2 products like Uber or any other app that you would use like Instagram. But we need to leverage the technology and the ownership of this kind of gig economy/Web3 space. It's still the same technology. We're still using the same devices, it's not like any of that has changed. What we're changing is who owns the infrastructure. And then we're also changing who's building on top of it. What are the rules? Are there shareholders, does that concept even apply to this space?

And given your expertise, how do you think entrepreneurs should choose between venture capital and crowdfunding?

Mateu:
I don't think one removes the other mostly because the racing appetite is very different. If you ask yourself, would you put, I don't know, $10 towards a novice idea that you saw on Kickstarter? Maybe you're like, you know what, I think it's a great idea. I'll put $10, but if I asked you to put 20% of your savings into a company that might or might not make it. You'd be like, you know what, maybe that's not exactly what I'm looking for. But a venture capitalist that's doing that professionally and understands how to evaluate and how to follow up. And that has insurance and all these other tools that maybe they can take that risk. And so I think a combination of both is really important.

What has kind of changed with the crypto and Web3 space is bringing together so many people and having this digital asset as a tool, a token. It just allows you to really give that sense of ownership or that sense of distributed funding, to an extent that's way beyond what you would be able to do with the crowdfunding platforms that exist out there in the traditional space. And so for me, it's the combination of both getting some really good VCs that believe in your idea and that support you long term with high risk. And then as soon as you can, and as soon as you have something tangible that you can go and say, 'Hey, community, this is what I'm building.' Then they understand the complexity of the product. And they're like, 'cool. I want to be part of this.' And you can ask for something in return.

Latest

Supercharging Creativity

The Key to Effectively Communicating Important Messages Is All About Simplicity

In our 'Creative Conversations in Advertising' series, award-winning Group Creative Director Giancarlo Rodas and Entrepreneur magazine Editor in Chief Jason Feifer discuss distilling complex ideas down to a simple message.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

How to Deliver a Serious Message Through Humor

In our series 'Anatomy of an Ad,' Creative Director David Stevanov explains how humor can be a storyteller's most effective tool.

Watch now
Finance

This Successful Shark Tank Entrepreneur Shares His Latest Innovation

The Founder of Ooonimals, Club 44, and the OOO Studio Lab talks about his current projects and what you need to know about the risks and rewards that exist in the NFT space.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Brendan Sweeney of Popmenu on How Ego is the Root of All Evil

Interview with Popmenu CEO Brendan Sweeney about building a positive user experience, the state of restaurant technology, and the importance of providing answers.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Recession-Proof Your Mindset with Neuroscience

With top economists fearing a recession, award-winning author Ben Angel teaches how to recession-proof your mindset with neuroscience to manage stress levels.

Watch now
Growth Strategies

How to Find Your "Oxygen Points" to Sustain and Grow Your Business, According to an Investment CEO

Entrepreneur Network Partner Ashley Crouch sits down with the CEO of Al Zarooni Emirates Investments, Dr. Adil Alzarooni.

Watch now
Spotlight Partner

How to Get Investment Funding for Your Business

Entrepreneur magazine's Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer and Narya Partner Falon Donohue have a lively and informative conversation about securing the funding you need to launch your dream.

Watch now
Future of Entrepreneurship

Keith Koo Explains How Angel Investors Prioritize Startup Funding Decisions

Entrepreneur Network Partner Ashley Crouch sits down with the Managing Partner of Guardian Insight Group and Angel Investor, Keith Koo.

Watch now
Technology

Why this Popular Web3 Esports Game Was Designed with a Play-to-Earn Model

The Chief Product Officer of MonkeyLeague discusses his company, why monkeys are all the rage for NFTs and gaming, and his advice for developers.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

Want to Get Customers' Attention? Tell Them a Great Story.

In our 'Creative Conversations in Advertising' series, award-winning creative director Josh DiMarcantonio and Entrepreneur magazine Editor in Chief discuss the power of storytelling.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

How Do You Get People Excited About a Product That Doesn't Exist?

In our series 'Anatomy of an Ad,' producer Liz O'Connor breaks down the components of the award-winning True Name by Mastercard campaign.

Watch now
Technology

After Hearing "No" Dozens of Times This Entrepreneur Became Orlando's First $1 Billion Fintech Unicorn

The co-founder of Stax talks about the finding success, the pride she has as a child of Pakistani immigrants, and her advice for other women.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Noah Glass of Olo on Having a 'Day 1' Mindset

Interview with the CEO and founder of restaurant SaaS company Olo about using data to make every guest feel like a regular, on-demand commerce, and why they 'Embrace The Suck'.

Watch now
Productivity

Do Nootropics Make You Smarter? Science Says Yes.

Ben Angel discusses nootropics and how they might help boost your performance.

Watch now
Technology

How to Prepare Your Brand for Web 3.0 Marketing

The head of strategy of EWR Digital explains the key features of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 marketing and shares what you can do to prepare your brand for what comes next.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.