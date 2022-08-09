Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

This Company Wants to Pay You for Your Steps. Here's How it Works.

The co-founder and CEO of Sweatcoin explains how the company's move-to-earn vision is helping people be healthier while also getting brands in front of 100 million users.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Anton Derlyatka is the co-founder and CEO of Sweatcoin. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss how the company's move-to-earn vision is helping people be more active and getting brands in front of 100 million users at the same time.

Jessica Abo: Anton, why was it so important for you to create this company around walking?

Anton Derlyatka:
Being active is not as easy as it seems to sound. Granted, about 30 percent of us react well to the traditional healthy lifestyle. We go out for a walk, we go out for a run, and we go to the gym on a regular basis, but the reality is about 70 percent of the world population struggles. There are serial failures -- people who start the process, install a new app, sign up to a gym, and they give up. And they do it again and again and again. So it's very hard to sustain that physical activity. We created a product to tackle this differently. We are trying to rewire our brains because mother nature did not create us to be active.

We're trying to use a behavioral technique called instant gratification to reward your immediate activity, because whenever you're trying to be active, you go to the gym, and you sweat, and you suffer, and there's no result that you can touch, it's not tangible because the benefit is removed into a very distant future. So you have to maintain that activity. So what we're trying to do, we're trying to tackle the problem through a behavioral technique, as I mentioned, called instant gratification, whereby we grab the value from the future, bring it to the present, and give it straight back to the user so that your achievement is tangible.

The way the app works in very simple terms is you walk, we make sure that your steps are real and you're putting your phone on a dog or top of a washing machine. We issue you a virtual currency called sweatcoins, which you can then use to pay for product services, and experiences from more than 600 partners that we have. You can donate to charity, and very soon, you'll be able to convert your sweatcoins into crypto.

How did you get so many global partners to participate in your move-to-earn vision?

Derlyatka:
So this is how it works. It's either physical activity that brands are interested in, or they are interested in our users. Firstly, we make people more active, and that's very attractive to some, insurers and healthcare providers. For example, we work with the NHS, which is the National Healthcare System in the UK.

Secondly, brands like to be able to connect with our users. We've got 100 million registered users around the world, and that's a very attractive thing for lots of brands. So they make the products available to our users so users can pay sweatcoins in exchange for products and then they'll be able to connect with our users and monetize at some point in time later.

I know that the next phase of this is to take everything to Web3. Can you tell us a little bit more about that?

Derlyatka:
Right now you can exchange your steps into products, services, experiences, and donations, but we always knew we'd be crypto one day. Crypto opens up an incredible new range of possibilities. So if you hold crypto, you can engage with new things, exciting things, such as NFT. You can have access to D5 functionality. Essentially you have a liquid asset. So essentially introducing a new token that you can exchange your steps into will open up that incredible universe of possibilities.

Can you share how your company got to 100 million users and the advice that you have for entrepreneurs out there who are trying to grow their communities as well?

Derlyatka:
I think what's important is to have an idea that you really, really believe in that can touch a billion people. Because some ideas can be a great business, but whether it's going to be available or interesting or attractive to a billion people, that's another question. Doesn't mean that that's a bad business. You start with co-founders, but then you build a bigger team, and the team needs to be as excited as if not more excited than you are. So I think that building that team, building a culture that is focused on the mission, on the achievement is a pretty cool thing because you end up just enjoying it more than if you didn't do it. And then of course luck. You cannot get away without luck.

Latest

Restaurant Influencers

Javier Correa of Sombrero Mexican Food on Restaurant Expansion Strategy

Interview with Sombrero Mexican Food Owner Javier Correa Jr. on celebrity endorsements, finding an effective pace, and the balance of scaling a business.

Watch now
Entrepreneur Awards

Do You Inspire the Best in People? Apply for the Tony Hsieh Award

The Tony Hsieh Award seeks out progressive, value-driven leaders and innovators

Watch now
Lifestyle

3 Ways to Achieve 'Superhuman Focus' in Just Two Weeks

Focus is a valuable asset for any entrepreneur. Here's how to upgrade your energy, focus, and drive.

Watch now
Health and Fitness Businesses

5 Questions to Ask Yourself If You're Thinking About Becoming a Health Coach

The chief revenue officer at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition shares how the program works and the myriad of ways you can use a health coaching certification.

Watch now
Starting a Business

Josh Altman and Matt Proman Are Teaming Up to Disrupt the Real Estate Industry

Serial entrepreneur Matt Proman and real estate mogul and 'Million Dollar Listing LA' star Josh Altman have joined forces to launch BidMyListing.com.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins of Brooklyn Chop House on Opening Restaurant Doors

Interview with the Brooklyn Chop House owner and franchising expert about working in the music industry, opening restaurants, and creating avenues for black entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Feeling Unmotivated? 3 Biohacks to Supercharge Your Focus and Drive

Here's Ben Angel on the top three motivation myths and how to use biohacking to become more focused.

Watch now
Watch now
Health

This Physician Wants to Change the Way You Carry Your Baby

Dr. Lena Shahbandar is a physician and entrepreneur who designed a new baby carrier to help parents and caregivers reduce back and joint pain.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Jennifer Allen of Levy Restaurants on a Commitment to Company Culture

Interview with Levy Restaurants VP of Restaurants Operations Jennifer Allen about running successful businesses, being a "restaurant girl", and her company's strong values.

Watch now
Lifestyle

How to Bounce Back After Any Setback with Biohacking

Here's Ben Angel on how to apply biohacking and neuroscience to take back control of your life.

Watch now
Supply chain

Why Companies Need to "Onshore" to Ensure Sustainable Growth

Entrepreneur Network Partner Ashley Crouch sits down with Sidney Wheatley, CIO of the Private Family Office to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulla bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

Watch now
Leadership

How One Entrepreneur Is Bringing Back Old School Hospitality to the Hotel Industry

Hotelier Leo Grika shares his career journey, how he's customizing the hotel experience for guests, and his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

The Man Behind the Viral Horse Drawing Meme Talks Advertising

How a drawing for an art school turned into a Game of Thrones viral meme.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

How This Ad Agency Got the Attention of An Entire Nation

The Blank Edition campaign has become part of the Lebanese zeitgeist.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.