Free Webinar | March 10: Exporting 101: Grow your Business Through International Sales

We live in a trade-driven economy, with 95% of the world’s consumers and two-thirds of all purchasing power located outside the United States. It may seem difficult to export internationally, but government resources are available to help. The federal government offers risk-mitigating resources and programs for all businesses, including minority and women owned businesses, veteran owned businesses, and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please join the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM) for an informative session about export financing tools, entrepreneurial programs, and services to help small businesses win sales and increase your global reach. You will learn:
- Why your company should be exporting, no matter how small the business.
- How to protect your company against export-related risks, including risk of foreign buyer nonpayment
- How to improve your company's cash flow and obtain financing