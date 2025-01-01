Alex Smereczniak

Education

Alex Smereczniak is a serial entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of Franzy, a platform revolutionizing franchise discovery by making it easier for aspiring business owners to find, compare, and finance franchise opportunities.

Before launching Franzy, Alex co-founded 2ULaundry and LaundroLab, where he helped scale the business from a college side hustle into a multi-unit franchise brand with over 100 franchise licenses sold and a rapidly growing network of stores.