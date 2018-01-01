Amy Langfield

Content Editor for CNBC
Airbnb
New York Takes Another Stab at Getting Airbnb User Info
A day after a New York judge stalled a subpoena seeking data on Airbnb users, the state attorney general has filed a revised subpoena.
Business Travel
Business Travelers Take to Airbnb-Style Accommodations
Sharing economy travel companies like Airbnb and Time & Place are gaining recognition among business and luxury travelers.
Technology
These Airlines Now Allow Personal Electronic Devices
US Airways and United are the latest to expand the use of personal electronic devices in flight. Check out what other airlines are no longer asking passengers to shut down before take off.
Finance
Most Students Now Pay for College Themselves
Some 80 percent of college students chip in for their education. There is one thing, however, that mom and dad are still paying for.