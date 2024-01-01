Ana Altchek
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Company Says Its '3-3-3' Perk — Which Pays for Any 3 Employees to Go Out After 3 p.m. — Is Good for Business
Expenses up to $30 per person require no pre-approval, though employees must post a photo in the "3-3-3" Slack channel. All 1,800 employees have participated in the program at least once.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach