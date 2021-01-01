Ayoub Abielmona
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Digital Transformation Leader
Ayoub Abielmona is a digital transformation and innovation leader with experience spanning various strategic roles in R&D, academia, startups and Fortune 500. He has a BS in computer science and MS in IT management from the University of Virginia, where he served as advisory board member.
Driving Digital at the Speed of Expectation
Effectively leading through digital transformation begins not with technology, but with understanding the consumer side of digital.
