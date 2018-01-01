Beth Kowitt

Beth Kowitt is a writer at Fortune Magazine

Analysis of Burger Market Finds Unwanted Ingredients: Rat and Human DNA
Food

Watch out for veggie burgers.
4 min read
The Co-Founders of SoulCycle Have Resigned
SoulCycle

SoulCycle, which has been preparing for an IPO since last summer, saw its revenue hit $112 million in 2014, up from $36.2 million in 2012.
1 min read
After Suing Smaller Competitor, Unilever to Sell Egg-Free Version of Hellman's Mayo
Food Businesses

The decision by the food giant is the latest twist in the ongoing Mayo Wars with Hampton Creek, a San Francisco-based startup that has gained attention for its vegan product called Just Mayo.
3 min read
Food Startup Hampton Creek Raises $90 Million
Funding

The company behind Just Mayo has closed its Series C round, which includes investments from an eclectic group from Salesforce's Marc Benioff to Renaissance man Jean Pigozzi.
4 min read
The Top 10 Most Favorite Foods of the Decade
Trends

What happened to pot roast-and toast? Details on what foods Americans are increasingly favoring (and turning their noses up at) today.
3 min read
