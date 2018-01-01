Beth Kowitt

Food
Analysis of Burger Market Finds Unwanted Ingredients: Rat and Human DNA
Watch out for veggie burgers.
SoulCycle
The Co-Founders of SoulCycle Have Resigned
SoulCycle, which has been preparing for an IPO since last summer, saw its revenue hit $112 million in 2014, up from $36.2 million in 2012.
Food Businesses
After Suing Smaller Competitor, Unilever to Sell Egg-Free Version of Hellman's Mayo
The decision by the food giant is the latest twist in the ongoing Mayo Wars with Hampton Creek, a San Francisco-based startup that has gained attention for its vegan product called Just Mayo.
Funding
Food Startup Hampton Creek Raises $90 Million
The company behind Just Mayo has closed its Series C round, which includes investments from an eclectic group from Salesforce's Marc Benioff to Renaissance man Jean Pigozzi.
Trends
The Top 10 Most Favorite Foods of the Decade
What happened to pot roast-and toast? Details on what foods Americans are increasingly favoring (and turning their noses up at) today.