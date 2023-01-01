Bethany Corbin
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Healthcare Innovation and Femtech Startup Attorney
As an innovation attorney, Bethany empowers startups to achieve their goals with well-crafted legal counsel & strategic guidance. Recognized as a women’s health innovation trailblazer, Bethany helps companies revolutionize the global health sector by disrupting the standard model of care delivery.
3 Strategies for Successfully Scaling a Femtech Startup in the U.S.
As international femtech companies scale, many seek to enter the North American market. These 3 strategies can help women's health innovators successfully expand to the U.S.