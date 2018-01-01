Blair Singer

Blair Singer

Guest Writer
Adviser and Author

For nearly three decades, Blair Singer has worked with tens of thousands of entrepreneurs and organizations in more than 30 countries around the world to help them increase sales, build championship teams and develop great leaders. He is the author of several international bestsellers including SalesDogs, Team Code of Honor and Little Voice Mastery and is a Rich Dad Advisor to Robert Kiyosaki. 

More From Blair Singer

Cultivating Gratitude and Happiness Will Boost Your Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

Cultivating Gratitude and Happiness Will Boost Your Business

Focusing on your overall happiness is important to succeeding.
5 min read
How Do You Recruit the Best Salespeople When You Don't Have Much Money?
Sales

How Do You Recruit the Best Salespeople When You Don't Have Much Money?

Creating the best sales team takes more than monetary incentives.
5 min read
Every Team Needs a 'Code of Honor'
Company Culture

Every Team Needs a 'Code of Honor'

In the absence of rules, people make up their own. Develop an ethical list of rules to ensure success.
5 min read
How to Reprogram That Self-Deprecating Little Voice in Your Head
Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Reprogram That Self-Deprecating Little Voice in Your Head

Reclaim your energy and optimism for winning results as an entrepreneur with the following exercises.
8 min read
How to Master Your Entrepreneurial Mindset
Lifestyle

How to Master Your Entrepreneurial Mindset

Boost your self-esteem and your bottom line using these techniques.
6 min read
