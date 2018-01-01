Bob La Loggia is the founder and CEO of AppointmentPlus, a fast-growing SaaS business specializing in software for online appointment scheduling across industries. His company has won a number of awards, including CareerBuilder’s Best Places to Work award. La Loggia is a serial entrepreneur who’s passionate about his business and helping Arizona develop a world-class startup ecosystem.
Crisis Management
Bouncing Back: Taking Care of Your Team After a Company Crisis
Your employees depend on you to lead them through a challenging time -- here's how to lead effectively following a company-wide red alert.
Customer Relationship
3 Tactics Small Businesses Can Use to Reduce No-Shows
Are missed appointments eating into your revenues? The good news is that you can use technology and a little creativity to keep your customers engaged -- and present.