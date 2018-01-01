Bob La Loggia

Bob La Loggia

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, AppointmentPlus

Bob La Loggia is the founder and CEO of AppointmentPlus, a fast-growing SaaS business specializing in software for online appointment scheduling across industries. His company has won a number of awards, including CareerBuilder’s Best Places to Work award. La Loggia is a serial entrepreneur who’s passionate about his business and helping Arizona develop a world-class startup ecosystem.

More From Bob La Loggia

Bouncing Back: Taking Care of Your Team After a Company Crisis
Crisis Management

Bouncing Back: Taking Care of Your Team After a Company Crisis

Your employees depend on you to lead them through a challenging time -- here's how to lead effectively following a company-wide red alert.
6 min read
3 Tactics Small Businesses Can Use to Reduce No-Shows
Customer Relationship

3 Tactics Small Businesses Can Use to Reduce No-Shows

Are missed appointments eating into your revenues? The good news is that you can use technology and a little creativity to keep your customers engaged -- and present.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.