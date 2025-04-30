Brandon Robinson
Brandon Robinson is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Vida, a leading provider of enterprise-grade AI voice solutions, transforming the way telecom service providers and small to medium-sized businesses operate.
This One Mistake Could Be Costing Your Business Thousands Every Month
Every missed call could mean a missed customer, and over time, thousands in lost revenue. Discover how AI voice agents are helping SMBs stay responsive, scale faster and serve smarter.