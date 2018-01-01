Brent Freeman

Brent Freeman

Guest Writer
Founder and President, Stealth Venture Labs
 Brent Freeman is the founder and president of Stealth Venture Labs, an early-stage venture lab based in Los Angeles and San Francisco that focuses on incubating and accelerating ecommerce businesses using operational expertise, data science, digital marketing systems and compelling business models. Brent is also an entrepreneur-in-residence at Crosscut Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Los Angeles, where he advises on customer acquisition, digital marketing and consumer internet investments.

5 Steps to Stop Spending Yourself out of Survival
Funding

5 Steps to Stop Spending Yourself out of Survival

Moving quickly and decisively with a well-thought-out "Plan B" could make all the difference in your eventual business success.
7 min read
6 Tangible Steps to Launch an MVP Product
Launching a Business

6 Tangible Steps to Launch an MVP Product

A lackluster response from potential customers doesn't mean you've failed -- it just means you've succeeded at understanding what the market doesn't want.
7 min read
Will Facebook Marketplace Be the Next Ecommerce Heavyweight?
Ecommerce Strategies

Will Facebook Marketplace Be the Next Ecommerce Heavyweight?

When new platforms such as Facebook Marketplace open for business, you need to capitalize on your first-mover advantage. Facebook will reward you.
5 min read
5 Criteria to Master Before Launching an MVP
minimum viable product

5 Criteria to Master Before Launching an MVP

Developing a minimum viable product is great for testing that amazing business idea without spending too much time or money. But first, you need to make sure your concept hits these five points.
6 min read
4 Signs That Outsourcing Can Be Your Startup's Best Friend
Outsourcing

4 Signs That Outsourcing Can Be Your Startup's Best Friend

Why? Because time is your enemy, and you're not nearly as good at everything as you think you are.
6 min read
